NatWest Group plc Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 120.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,596 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 3.9% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

