Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,550 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

