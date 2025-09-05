NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 110,833 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $46,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 240,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 325.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

