Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,650 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $65,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,122,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BPOP opened at $127.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $127.09.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

