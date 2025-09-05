Insight Holdings Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MongoDB by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. Diker Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MongoDB by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,554,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $322.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.62 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,730 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,159. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

