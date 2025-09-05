AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,305 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,305 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.03 and its 200 day moving average is $290.94.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

