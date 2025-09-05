Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 4.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $13,354,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $9,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $338.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.51 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.