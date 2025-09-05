MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,165 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $289,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

