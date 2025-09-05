Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

