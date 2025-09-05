Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $156,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of INTU opened at $668.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock worth $55,231,998 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

