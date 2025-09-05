Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQVIA by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,725,000 after buying an additional 291,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $249.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

