Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 1,010 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 64.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.22 and its 200 day moving average is $369.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.