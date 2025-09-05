Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,988 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

