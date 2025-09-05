Interval Partners LP Sells 16,363 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $547.17 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $416.00 and a fifty-two week high of $570.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

