NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $32.65 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,964 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

