Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $139.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,103,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,655,000 after purchasing an additional 769,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,827,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,870,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.