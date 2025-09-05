Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Holdings Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 29.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 21.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $767.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.59 and its 200-day moving average is $829.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

