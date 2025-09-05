Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,012,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,325,549 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Lyft worth $83,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,821 shares of company stock valued at $701,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

