EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $153.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

