Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,311,788.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,635 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,973.90. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $1,310,868.30.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $209.12. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 446.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 555,815 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

