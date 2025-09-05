Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,632,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $114,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 172,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CRBG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

