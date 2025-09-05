NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $71.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $289.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

