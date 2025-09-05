DA Davidson Has Positive View of Salesforce FY2026 Earnings

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

CRM opened at $244.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.62. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,665,957.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,827 shares of company stock worth $16,342,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

