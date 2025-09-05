Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 7,425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 438,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 218,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 169,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 243.6% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 294,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

