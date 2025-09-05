Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,138,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,465,000 after purchasing an additional 184,434 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1%

HLT stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

