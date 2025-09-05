Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 11,173 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,552,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $191,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

