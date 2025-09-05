iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,139 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $56,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

