Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Increased by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $120,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,918,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total transaction of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,341 shares of company stock worth $234,443,690. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $748.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

