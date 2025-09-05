Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $412.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.60, a PEG ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,164 shares of company stock worth $88,876,050. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

