1,810 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.