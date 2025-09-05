Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Purchases 6,380 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.3% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average of $285.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

