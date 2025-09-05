Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

