Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 38,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $748.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $722.66 and a 200 day moving average of $626.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $753.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

