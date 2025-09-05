Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VWO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

