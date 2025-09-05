Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SEA by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $189.57 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $190.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.99.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

