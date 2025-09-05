Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

