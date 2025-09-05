MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $114,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,527,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $49.83 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

