Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.88 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

ADI opened at $246.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.