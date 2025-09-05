Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

