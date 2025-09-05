Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,895,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,047,000 after buying an additional 227,989 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 313,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,872,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,311 shares of company stock worth $5,916,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.