MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 171,807 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,807 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $222,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $6,436,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,274.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $348.15 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.40 and a 200-day moving average of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.