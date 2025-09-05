Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $35.91 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 973,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

