MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,122.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

