Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Raised by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $575.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.69 and a 200-day moving average of $518.35. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

