Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 17,373 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Nitorum Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,181 shares of company stock valued at $35,204,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $380.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $436.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.13.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

