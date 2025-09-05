NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $38.44 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,976,000 after buying an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after buying an additional 146,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

