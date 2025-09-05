NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.