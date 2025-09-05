The Progressive Corporation $PGR Stake Increased by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $248.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

