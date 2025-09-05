Infusive Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,985,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.73.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

