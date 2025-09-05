Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 77 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $489.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.